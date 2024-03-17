Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 153,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,096,000. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. 4,214,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.