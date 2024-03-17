Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.99 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.