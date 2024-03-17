Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.01. 6,807,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.99 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day moving average of $426.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

