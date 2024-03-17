Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$122.90 and last traded at C$123.27. 249,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.75.

