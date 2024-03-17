Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$90.32 and last traded at C$90.56. 19,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 11,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.95.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$87.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.40.
