Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 4.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

