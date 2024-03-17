Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

