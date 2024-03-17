Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

