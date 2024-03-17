Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

VEEV stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

