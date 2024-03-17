Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.23 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $58.23 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00082336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,568,696,959 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

