Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $112.00 million and $122.66 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Venus USDC alerts:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02347276 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,800,386.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

