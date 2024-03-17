Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.22 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

Verano Trading Up 25.2 %

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

