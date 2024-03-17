Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0121

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $123.71 million and $33.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003603 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

