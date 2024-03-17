Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.35 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Verge has a market capitalization of $102.07 million and $6.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,386.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00592531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00125931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00046893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00210639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

