VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Critical Comparison

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Erste Group Bank and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given VersaBank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Erste Group Bank pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erste Group Bank and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $24.18 billion 0.74 $3.24 billion $3.69 5.78 VersaBank $176.45 million 1.49 $31.26 million $1.27 8.00

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 14.03% 11.10% 0.88% VersaBank 17.59% 12.14% 1.11%

Summary

VersaBank beats Erste Group Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

