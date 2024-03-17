Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,680.10 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $13,680.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,576.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00588122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00125481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00055055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,959,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

