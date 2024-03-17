VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

