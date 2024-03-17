Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.85. 20,039,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

