Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.