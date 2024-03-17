Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 1,298,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

