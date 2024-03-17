Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

