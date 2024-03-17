Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.

Insider Activity at Victoria Gold

In related news, Director John Charles Mcconnell purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

