VIDT Datalink Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $10.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

