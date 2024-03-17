Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.47

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $34.16. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 129,596 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

