Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.25.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

