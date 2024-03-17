Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00011560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $218.31 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015923 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00024992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,191.14 or 0.99981532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00152497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.83406655 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,824,950.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.