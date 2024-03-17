Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 741 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.