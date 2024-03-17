Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

