Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 326 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 306,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,501. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

