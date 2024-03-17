Wayfinding Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IEI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. 1,278,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.