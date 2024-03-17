Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,375. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

