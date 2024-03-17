Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of SPIB stock remained flat at $32.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,463. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

