Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

