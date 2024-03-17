Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 196 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 18,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,956. The company has a market cap of $371.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $97.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

