Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 280 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.73. 5,692,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

