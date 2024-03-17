WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 17,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

