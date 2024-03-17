WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $535.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.12 and its 200 day moving average is $446.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

