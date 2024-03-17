WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

