WBH Advisory Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

