WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

SPEM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

