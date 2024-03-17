WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

VUSB stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

