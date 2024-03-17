WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

