WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 10,034 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.