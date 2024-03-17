WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 13,371 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 453,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

