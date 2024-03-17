WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

