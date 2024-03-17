WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

