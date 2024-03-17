WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

