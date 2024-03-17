WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.