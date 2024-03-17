Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

