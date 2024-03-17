Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 36,374 shares.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

