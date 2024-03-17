Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 36,374 shares.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
